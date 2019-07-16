Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/16/2019: KEY, GS, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.44%

BAC: -0.07%

WFC: +0.49%

C: -0.15%

USB: -0.23%

Most top financial stocks were sinking in pre-bell trading Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) KeyCorp ( KEY ), which was retreating by more than 1% after the regional bank said that it discovered "fraudulent activity" conducted by a business customer of its KeyBank National Association subsidiary.

In other sector news:

(+) Goldman Sachs Group ( GS ) was up more than 1% after the firm reported early Tuesday Q2 earnings of $5.81 per diluted share, down from $5.98 per share a year ago but above the $5.03 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) was recently declining even as it posted Q2 earnings and revenue that both topped expectations. Earnings in the quarter came in at $2.82 per share, up from $2.29 in the prior year period. The bank reported an income tax benefit of $0.23 per share, resulting in adjusted EPS of $2.59 per share.

