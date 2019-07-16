Financial Sector Update for 07/16/2019: FHN,GS,SFBS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.42%

BAC -1.02%

WFC -2.79%

C -0.46%

USB +0.01%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.3% drop for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising almost 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) First Horizon National ( FHN ) rose 5.7% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.42 per share, marking a 16.7% increase over its $0.36 per share profit during same April-to-June fiscal period last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by the same $0.06 per share margin. Total revenue for the bank holding company climbed to $461.6 million from $438.5 million last year, also beating the $441.3 million Street estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) Goldman Sachs Group ( GS ) climbed 1% after the investment banking giant Tuesday morning reported Q2 net income of $5.81 per share, down from $5.98 per share during the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $5.03 per share. Total revenue fell to $9.46 billion from $9.64 billion a year ago but also topped the $8.88 billion Street view. It also said the Federal Reserve had no objection to its 2019 capital plan, which includes up to $7 billion in stock buybacks and a 47% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share beginning with its Q3 distribution.

(-) ServisFirst Bancshares ( SFBS ) declined 2.5% on Tuesday. The bank holding company reported improved earnings and revenue during its Q2 ended June 30, including a $0.04-per-share increase in net income over the same quarter last year to $0.66 per share and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 9.2% year over year to $75.86 million, roughly matching the $75.85 million analyst mean.