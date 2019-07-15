Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NMR,CART,CARO,C,CLDC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.42%

BAC -1.10%

WFC -1.68%

C -0.06%

USB -1.23%

Financial stocks found little traction in afternoon trading, ending near their session lows. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was falling nearly 0.4% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling just over 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Nomura Holdings ( NMR ) was fractionally lower late Monday after the Japanese investment bankers agreed to repay around $26.5 million in fines and restitution to investors to settle charges it failed to adequately supervise two former traders on Nomura's commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities desks. According to the SEC complaint, the traders misled investment advisors and fund managers during the sales process, falsely inflating prices of the securities, as well as appearing to be negotiating with a third party when Nomura had already purchased the securities.

In other sector news:

(+) Carolina Trust BancShares ( CART ) raced to its best share price since 2008, rising as much as 38% to $10.58 each, after agreeing to a $100.1 million buyout offer from Carolina Financial ( CARO ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, investors will receive either $10.57 in cash or 0.3 of a Carolina Financial common share for each of their Carolina Trust shares, with the cash portion limited to 10% of the total compensation.

(-) Citigroup ( C ) was edging lower this afternoon after reporting an increase in net income to $1.95 per share during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Excluding a gain on its investment in the Tradeweb electronic trading platform, Citi earned $1.83 per share, or $0.03 per share above estimates.

(+) China Lending Corp ( CLDC ) was up nearly 4% in late trade, narrowing a 23% gain that followed the specialty lender announcing a five-year partnership with Rui Xin Insurance Technology to develop a consumer financial platform. The companies also will collaborate on new insurance products, business expansions and other opportunities.