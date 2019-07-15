Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CLDC, C, HIFS, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.52%

BAC: +0.27%

WFC: +0.32%

C: +0.45%

USB: +0.11%

Financial giants were gaining in Monday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(+) China Lending ( CLDC ), which was 19% higher after announcing a five-year strategic partnership agreement with Rui Xin Insurance Technology (Ningbo) to jointly grow their businesses by leveraging each other's expertise in financial technology, the consumer finance market and the insurance industry.

In other sector news:

(+) Citigroup ( C ) was slightly advancing after i t report ed Q2 results that beat Wall Street expectations. EPS increased to $1.95 per share for the June quarter, from $1.63 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for $1.81 a share.

(=) Hingham Institution for Savings ( HIFS ) was unchanged after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, down from $3.73 in the same period a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: CLDC , C , HIFS , JPM , BAC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar