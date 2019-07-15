Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CLDC, C, HIFS, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.52%

BAC: +0.27%

WFC: +0.32%

C: +0.45%

USB: +0.11%

Financial giants were gaining in Monday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(+) China Lending ( CLDC ), which was 19% higher after announcing a five-year strategic partnership agreement with Rui Xin Insurance Technology (Ningbo) to jointly grow their businesses by leveraging each other's expertise in financial technology, the consumer finance market and the insurance industry.

In other sector news:

(+) Citigroup ( C ) was slightly advancing after i t report ed Q2 results that beat Wall Street expectations. EPS increased to $1.95 per share for the June quarter, from $1.63 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for $1.81 a share.

(=) Hingham Institution for Savings ( HIFS ) was unchanged after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, down from $3.73 in the same period a year ago.