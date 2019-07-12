Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: VNO,FOCS,AFL,AMP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.92%

BAC +0.36%

WFC +0.46%

C +0.35%

USB +0.34%

Financial stocks extended their prior gains on Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising over 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing nearly 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead more almost 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Vornado Realty Trust ( VNO ) turned slightly higher Friday afternoon, reversing a narrow decline earlier in the session. The real estate investment trust said it has completed the sale of a 25% equity interest in 330 Madison Avenue in New York City to its partner. After deducting its $500 million mortgage loan for the property, Vornado is expecting around $100 million in net proceeds, which will be recognized as part of its Q3 financial results.

In other sector news:

(+) Focus Financial Partners ( FOCS ) climbed more than 4% after a Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrade of the wealth manager to outperform from market perform and also setting a $35.50 price target for the company's stock.

(+) Aflac ( AFL ) was up 1% in late afternoon trading, overcoming an early drop just under its starting price for the supplemental health and life insurance carrier. The company earlier Friday announced its purchase of privately held Argus Holdings LLC and its Argus Dental & Vision subsidiary. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(+) Ameriprise Financial ( AMP ) rose narrowly on Friday. UBS trimmed its price target for the wealth management company by $3 to $175 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.