Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: FOCS,AFL,AMP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.60%

BAC +0.29%

WFC +0.18%

C +0.40%

USB -0.02%

Financial stocks were edging higher Friday afternoon, including a fractional gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing around 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Focus Financial Partners ( FOCS ) climbed more than 4% after a Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrade of the wealth manager to outperform from market perform and also setting a $35.50 price target for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Aflac ( AFL ) was up 0.7% in afternoon trading, overcoming a mid-morning drop just under the day's starting price for the supplemental health and life insurance carrier. The company earlier Friday announced its purchase of privately held Argus Holdings LLC and its Argus Dental & Vision subsidiary. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(+) Ameriprise Financial ( AMP ) rose narrowly on Friday. UBS trimmed its price target for the wealth management company by $3 to $175 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.