Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: AFL, NDAQ, AB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +0.25%
BAC: +0.41%
WFC: +0.11%
C: +0.31%
USB: +0.08%
Top financial stocks were advancing pre-market Friday.
In other sector news:
(=) Aflac ( AFL ) was unchanged after saying it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Florida-based Argus Holdings LLC and its Argus Dental & Vision subsidiary.
(=) Nasdaq's ( NDAQ ) new multi-matching trading engine has been launched on the Singapore Exchange via the Nasdaq Financial Framework. Nasdaq was marginally lower pre-bell.
(=) AllianceBernstein Holding ( AB ) was unchanged after saying its preliminary assets under management increased 3.8% to $581 billion in June from $560 billion in May, driven by market appreciation and total firmwide net inflows.