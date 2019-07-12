Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: AFL, NDAQ, AB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.25%

BAC: +0.41%

WFC: +0.11%

C: +0.31%

USB: +0.08%

Top financial stocks were advancing pre-market Friday.

In other sector news:

(=) Aflac ( AFL ) was unchanged after saying it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Florida-based Argus Holdings LLC and its Argus Dental & Vision subsidiary.

(=) Nasdaq's ( NDAQ ) new multi-matching trading engine has been launched on the Singapore Exchange via the Nasdaq Financial Framework. Nasdaq was marginally lower pre-bell.

(=) AllianceBernstein Holding ( AB ) was unchanged after saying its preliminary assets under management increased 3.8% to $581 billion in June from $560 billion in May, driven by market appreciation and total firmwide net inflows.