Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2019: DB, UBS, PYPL, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.04%

BAC: -0.24%

WFC: -0.23%

C: -0.13%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly declining pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ), which was higher by more than 2% amid news that Chief Executive Christian Sewing plans to invest about 25% of his fixed salary in the German lender's shares. Separately, Bloomberg reported that the lender plans to cut more than 20 people from its equities team in India as part of the company's global restructuring initiative.

In other sector news:

(+) UBS AG ( UBS ) has formed a private capital markets team that will focus on transactions and investments, including last-stage financing of companies before IPOs, structured private credit, infrastructure investments and secondary equity monetizations, Reuters reported, citing a staff memo. UBS was recently up more than 1%.

(+) Paypal ( PYPL ) was slightly higher after saying it expects pre-tax gains on its investments made in Q2 to increase diluted EPS for the quarter by $0.14.

