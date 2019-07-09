Financial Sector Update for 07/09/2019: SLM,PJC,SQ,NMFC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.48%

BAC +0.58%

WFC +0.43%

C +0.61%

USB +0.29%

Financial stocks were little changed in late Tuesday trading, including a less than 0.1% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising more than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking nearly 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) SLM Corp ( SLM ) dipped slightly on Tuesday, falling less than 1%, after Oppenheimer lowered its price target for the higher education lender by $1 to $13 a share following a sector review at the brokerage. Oppenheimer kept its outperform rating for SLM stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Square ( SQ ) rose 6.5% after a Raymond James upgrade of the payments and point-of-sale software firm to market perform from underperform.

(-) Piper Jaffray Cos ( PJC ) was 1.5% lower this afternoon, drifting off an early 2.3% gain. The regional investment bank Tuesday said it was acquiring Sandler O'Neill for about $485 million in cash and stock. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Piper will pay $350 million in cash and issue $135 million in restricted stock for 100% of Sandler O'Neill's equity and partnership interests. It also agreed to provide $115 million in long-term retention incentives to Sandler employees.

(-) New Mountain Finance ( NMFC ) declined Tuesday, falling more than 2%, after the asset manager priced an $82 million public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at $13.68 apiece, representing a 2.2% discount to Monday's closing price. Net proceeds mostly will be used for new investments in portfolio companies along with general corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding debt.