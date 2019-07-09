Financial Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PJC,SQ,NMFC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.04%

BAC +0.34%

WFC +0.26%

C +0.34%

USB -0.06%

Financial stocks were drifting lower in Tuesday trading, including a 0.1% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Piper Jaffray Cos ( PJC ) was nearly 2% lower this afternoon, drifting off an early 2.3% gain. The regional investment bank Tuesday said it was acquiring Sandler O'Neill for about $485 million in cash and stock. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Piper will pay $350 million in cash and issue $135 million in restricted stock for 100% of Sandler O'Neill's equity and partnership interests. It also agreed to provide $115 million in long-term retention incentives to Sandler employees.

In other sector news:

(+) Square ( SQ ) rose over 6% after a Raymond James upgrade of the payments and point-of-sale software firm to market perform from underperform.

(-) New Mountain Finance ( NMFC ) declined Tuesday, falling more than 2%, after the asset manager priced an $82 million public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at $13.68 apiece, representing a 2.2% discount to Monday's closing price. Net proceeds mostly will be used for new investments in portfolio companies along with general corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding debt.