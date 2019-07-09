Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/09/2019: DB, NMFC, PJC, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.41%

BAC: -0.51%

WFC: -0.19%

C: -0.65%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Deutsche Bank ( DB ), which was down nearly 3% amid skepticism over its revamp plan. The company is planning to cut about one-fifth of its workforce, or about 18,000 jobs, by 2022, create a fourth business division called the Corporate Bank, and exit its Equities Sales & Trading business, while retaining a focused equity capital markets operation.

(-) New Mountain Finance ( NMFC ) was more than 2% lower after it priced an underwritten offering of 6 million common shares at $13.68 apiece, lower than the stock's previous $13.99 close.

In other sector news:

(=) Piper Jaffray Cos. ( PJC ) and Sandler O'Neill and Partners L.P. signed a definitive merger agreement to form Piper Sandler Companies. The total transaction consideration is $485 million, based on $100 million of tangible book value on the Sandler O'Neill balance sheet delivered at the time of closing. Piper Jaffray was unchanged after the announcement.

