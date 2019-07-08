Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: STI,CXW,GEO,BAC,JPM,WFC,NOAH,FANH,DB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.40%

BAC -0.12%

WFC -0.57%

C -0.15%

USB -1.10%

Financial stocks added to their earlier losses this afternoon, including a nearly 0.6% drop for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing over 0.1%, reversing a prior decline.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) SunTrust Banks ( STI ) slid about 1% this afternoon. The bank Monday said it no longer would be providing funding to companies that manage private prisons or immigration holding facilities. Suntrust previously had underwritten bonds or syndicated loans for private prison operators CoreCivic ( CXW ) and GEO Group ( GEO ) but was joining several of its peers - including Bank of America ( BAC ), JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) and Wells Fargo (WFC) - in cutting their ties as public attention to the detainee crisis on the US/Mexico border increases.

In other sector news:

(+) Fanhua (FANH) benefitted from a late bounce, rising 1.5%, after the Chinese insurance broker Monday said it repurchased around $700,000 of its American depositary shares last week. Through Friday, the company has used $57.5 million of the $200 million authorized for stock buybacks on March 13.

(-) Deutsche Bank (DB) fell 6% after the struggling German lender unveiled an aggressive restructuring program, including eliminating 18,000 positions, or about one-fifth of its workforce, by 2023. It is projecting the job cuts will reduce the bank's expenses by around EUR6 billion per year and also sees the company overhaul resulting in an EUR3 billion loss for its Q2 ended June 30.

(-) Noah Holdings (NOAH) retreated Monday, sinking over 20%, after the Chinese wealth manager said its Shanghai Gopher Asset Management subsidiary provided around $494 million in loan funding to Camsing International Holding, whose controlling shareholder has been criminally detained for alleged fraud. Noah said the unit was pursuing various legal actions and will take "the best course of action to fulfill its obligations and protect investors."