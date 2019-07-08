Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: NOAH,FANH,DB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.26%

BAC -0.17%

WFC +0.08%

C +0.10%

USB -0.95%

Financial stocks were declining this afternoon, including a more than 0.4% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping nearly 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling more than 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Noah Holdings ( NOAH ) retreated Monday, sinking 19%, after the Chinese wealth manager said its Shanghai Gopher Asset Management subsidiary provided around $494 million in loan funding to Camsing International Holding, whose controlling shareholder has been criminally detained for alleged fraud. Noah said the unit was pursuing various legal actions and will take "the best course of action to fulfill its obligations and protect investors."

In other sector news:

(-) Fanhua ( FANH ) slipped 0.2% after the Chinese insurance broker Monday said it repurchased around $700,000 of its American depositary shares last week. Through Friday, the company has used $57.5 million of the $200 million authorized for stock buybacks on March 13.

(-) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) fell almost 6% after the struggling German lender unveiled an aggressive restructuring program, including eliminating 18,000 positions, or about one-fifth of its workforce, by 2023. It is projecting the job cuts will reduce the bank's expenses by around EUR6 billion per year and also sees the company overhaul resulting in an EUR3 billion loss for its Q2 ended June 30.