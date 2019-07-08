Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: DB, FANH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.60%

BAC: -0.75%

WFC: -0.50%

C: -0.62%

USB: -0.54%

Financial majors were falling in pre-market Monday trade.

Early movers include:

(-) Deutsche Bank ( DB ), which was down more than 5% as it unveiled plans to cut about one-fifth of its workforce, or about 18,000 jobs, by 2022. The company expects the layoffs to reduce annual costs by EUR6 billion ($9.16 billion) over the same period and sees Q2 results hit by some EUR3 billion, resulting in a net loss of EUR2.8 billion. It also expects a loss for the year and no dividend payments this year and next.

In other sector news:

(=) Fanhua ( FANH ) was unchanged after it bought back about $0.7 million of its American depositary shares during the week of July 1.