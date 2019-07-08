Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: DB, FANH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.60%

BAC: -0.75%

WFC: -0.50%

C: -0.62%

USB: -0.54%

Financial majors were falling in pre-market Monday trade.

Early movers include:

(-) Deutsche Bank ( DB ), which was down more than 5% as it unveiled plans to cut about one-fifth of its workforce, or about 18,000 jobs, by 2022. The company expects the layoffs to reduce annual costs by EUR6 billion ($9.16 billion) over the same period and sees Q2 results hit by some EUR3 billion, resulting in a net loss of EUR2.8 billion. It also expects a loss for the year and no dividend payments this year and next.

In other sector news:

(=) Fanhua ( FANH ) was unchanged after it bought back about $0.7 million of its American depositary shares during the week of July 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: DB , FANH , JPM , BAC , WFC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar