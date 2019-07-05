Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: PLMR,AVAL,DB,KFFB

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks eased somewhat Friday afternoon, including a nearly 0.3% gain for the NYSE Financial Index although shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were climbing almost 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking over 0.8%.

(+) Palomar Holdings ( PLMR ) was hanging on to a small gain shortly before Friday's closing bell after the property and casualty insurance carrier said the total insured value of the policies it has written within a 100-mile radius of Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in California's Searles Valley was considerably less than its excess of loss reinsurance program. Palamor has 14 residential earthquake policies inside a 35-mile radius of the temblor and another 22 home-owner policies within 50-mile radius, it said.

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) climbed 3% after Friday saying Garth Ritchie was stepping down as the head of corporate and investment banking at the German lender on July 31 "by mutual agreement." Separately, the bank reportedly is planning to create a separate "corporate bank" unit to include its transaction banking activities, according to the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

(+) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA ( AVAL ) was ahead 3.5% after saying Fitch Ratings this week confirmed its long-term foreign currency and long-term local currency issuer default ratings as a result of the revision of Colombia's sovereign rating from stable to negative, according to a new regulatory filing on Thursday.

(-) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( KFFB ) was little changed after the thrift Friday declared a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable August 12 to shareholders of record on July 31.