Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DB, BCS, BAM, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Financial heavyweights were gaining pre-bell Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) was more than 2% higher amid reports that the lender is planning to create a separate "corporate bank" unit to include its transaction banking activities.

(+) The UK Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) said Barclays ( BCS ) broke rules designed to protect small businesses and ordered the lender to rectify its banking practices. Barclays was recently trading higher.

(=) Brookfield Asset Management Inc ( BAM ) and Endesa SA are among companies weighing bids for a package of EDP-Energias de Portugal SA electricity assets that could fetch about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), people familiar with the matter said, according to Bloomberg. Brookfield Asset Management was unchanged after the news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




