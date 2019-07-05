Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DB, BCS, BAM, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.47%

BAC: +1.0%

WFC: +0.71%

C: +0.56%

USB: Flat

Financial heavyweights were gaining pre-bell Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) was more than 2% higher amid reports that the lender is planning to create a separate "corporate bank" unit to include its transaction banking activities.

(+) The UK Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) said Barclays ( BCS ) broke rules designed to protect small businesses and ordered the lender to rectify its banking practices. Barclays was recently trading higher.

(=) Brookfield Asset Management Inc ( BAM ) and Endesa SA are among companies weighing bids for a package of EDP-Energias de Portugal SA electricity assets that could fetch about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), people familiar with the matter said, according to Bloomberg. Brookfield Asset Management was unchanged after the news.