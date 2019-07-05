Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVAL,DB,KFFB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.47%

BAC +0.62%

WFC +0.36%

C +0.62%

USB +0.62%

Financial stocks were mostly higher Friday afternoon, including a marginal gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking about 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA ( AVAL ) was ahead 3.4% after saying Fitch Ratings this week confirmed its long-term foreign currency and long-term local currency issuer default ratings as a result of the revision of Colombia's sovereign rating from stable to negative, according to a new regulatory filing on Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) climbed nearly 3% after Friday saying Garth Ritchie was stepping down as the head of corporate and investment banking at the German lender on July 31 "by mutual agreement." Separately, the bank reportedly is planning to create a separate "corporate bank" unit to include its transaction banking activities, according to the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

(-) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( KFFB ) was little changed after the thrift Friday declared a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable August 12 to shareholders of record on July 31.