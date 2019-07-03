Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.86%

BAC -0.34%

WFC +1.00%

C +0.58%

USB +0.60%

Financial stocks were advancing just ahead of the early close Wednesday, including a more than 0.7% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Jefferies Financial Group ( JEF ) climbed 6.4% after reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.41 per share, streaking past the Capital IQ consensus expecting the investment bank and brokerage to earn $0.24 per share during the three months ended May 31, excluding one-time items.

In other sector news:

(+) Deutsche Bank AG ( DB ) rose nearly 3% after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the German lender's planned restructuring could cost as much as EUR5 billion. Deutsche declined to comment but said stakeholders would be updated "if and when required." Separately, the bank likely will report a FY19 net loss, people briefed on the matter told the Financial Times. Analysts, on average are expecting Deutsche to earn less than EUR1 billion this year.

(+) CME Group ( CME ) was ahead almost 1% in late trading after UBS raised its price target for the futures and options exchange by $4 to $194 a share while maintaining its neutral rating for the company's stock.