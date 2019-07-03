Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF, AIHS, DB, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.49%

BAC: +0.27%

WFC: +0.47%

C: +0.24%

USB: Flat

Financial majors were flat to higher in Wednesday's pre-market trading .

Early movers include:

(+) Senmiao Technology Ltd ( AIHS ), which was surging more than 14% after i t report ed early fiscal Q4 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrowing from the loss of $0.40 per share a year ago.

In other sector news:

(+) Jefferies Financial Group ( JEF ) was up more than 2% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.24.

(+) Deutsche Bank AG's ( DB ) planned restructuring may cost as much as EUR5 billion ($5.65 billion), Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Deutsche Bank was up 1.7% in premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

