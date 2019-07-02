Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: TIGR, MS, JPM, PFG, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.33%

BAC: -0.41%

WFC: -0.40%

C: -0.40%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) UP Fintech ( TIGR ), which was almost 9% higher after its US subsidiary Tiger Fintech entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US online broker age firm Marsco Investment for $9.4 million in cash and stock.

(-) Bids by Morgan Stanley ( MS ) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) to gain controlling stakes in their respective joint ventures in China are gaining traction as their Chinese partners agree to sell stakes, Bloomberg News reported. Both Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase were recently trading lower.

(=) Principal Financial Group ( PFG ) completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Wells Fargo & Co.'s ( WFC ) institutional retirement and trust business. Principal Financial was flat, while Wells Fargo was declining after the announcement.

