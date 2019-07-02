Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,LABL,TIGR,PFG,WFC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.11%

BAC -1.31%

WFC -1.29%

C -0.63%

USB -0.42%

Financial stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, including a slightly more than 0.1% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping about 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Spirit Realty Capital ( SRC ) rose almost 5% after the real estate investment trust late Monday was selected to SM Energy Co ( SM ) in the S&P MidCap 400 while SM Energy will move down to S&P Smallcap 600 index and take the place of Multi-Color Corp. (LABL), effective with the start of trading on Tuesday, July 9.

In other sector news:

(-) Principal Financial Group ( PFG ) dropped 2% after the asset manager and insurance carrier completed its $1.2 billion buyout of Wells Fargo's ( WFC ) institutional retirement and trust business. Principal is expecting the transaction will double the size of its US retirement business, expand its institutional trust and custody offerings and significantly increase its asset management footprint.

(-) UP Fintech ( TIGR ) turned over 4% lower on Tuesday, falling off a more than 9% increase earlier in the session, after the online broker age said it acquired self-clearing capabilities through the purchase of US broker Marsco Investment by its Tiger Fintech subsidiary for $9.4 million in cash and Class A ordinary stock. The deal is expected to close during Q3.