Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: DB, BX, BAP, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.35%

BAC: +1.28%

WFC: +1.20%

C: +1.03%

USB: +0.73%

Leading financial stocks were trading higher pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ), which was up more than 2% after Reuters reported that the company's board plans to meet on July 7 to discuss a major restructuring at the German bank that could eliminate as many as 20,000 jobs and mull cuts at its management board. Separately, the company is looking to bulk up businesses that have more stable revenue streams, such as wealth management, Reuters said.

In other sector news:

(+) Blackstone Group ( BX ) is close to clinching a deal to sell its portfolio of Spanish mortgages worth EUR950 million ($1.1 billion) to CarVal Investors, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Blackstone Group was recently gaining more than 2% in value.

(=) Credicorp ( BAP ) was unchanged after it reached an agreement to acquire a 74.5% equity interest in Banco Compartir SA, a microfinance bank in Colombia, from a group a shareholders for approximately COP254.8 billion ($80 million), subject to closing adjustments.