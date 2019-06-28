Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: SPG,BRAC,MS,MET

JPM +2.46%

BAC +2.56%

WFC +2.47%

C +2.29%

USB +0.59%

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.7% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead nearly 0.9% on Friday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Simon Property Group ( SPG ) was 1% higher after the real estate investment trust Friday said it has invested $5 million in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp ( BRAC ) and its pending acquisition of Allied Esports as part of a larger effort to launch a competitive esports tour and establishing esport venues at selected Simon mall locations. Meanwhile, Citigroup lowered its price target for Simon shares by $7 to $185 each and reiterated a buy investment recommendation.

In other sector news:

(+) Morgan Stanley ( MS ) rose 2% after a Reuters report that said Chinese regulators will likely approve the American investment bank's bid to acquire a majority stake in its securities joint venture with Huaxin Securities in China during the second half of 2019. Morgan Stanley currently owns 49% of the joint venture and has been trying to buy another 2% share from Huanxin.

(+) MetLife Inc. ( MET ) was fractionally higher after saying it was selling its insurance affiliates in Hong Kong to the FWD Group, an investment vehicle controlled by the son of tycoon Li Ka-shing. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

