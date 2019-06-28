Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, DB, FITB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.99%

BAC: +2.80%

WFC: 1.21%

C: +1.98%

USB: Flat

Financial stocks were mostly higher in pre-market trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Morgan Stanley ( MS ), which was up almost 2% as Reuters sources said Friday that the bank's bid to hold a majority stake in its Chinese securities joint venture will likely be approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission in the H2 2019.

(+) Deutsche Bank ( DB ) was up 2% after saying Thursday that the US Federal Reserve gave no objection to the capital plan of DB USA Corp. on either a quantitative or qualitative basis as part of the central bank's 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

(+) Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) was up 0.8% after saying it expects to distribute approximately $2 billion in capital between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020.

(+) MetLife Inc. ( MET ) was unchanged after FWD Group said Friday that it agreed to acquire MetLife Ltd. and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. of Hong Kong Ltd. from MetLife Inc.