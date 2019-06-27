Financial Sector Update for 06/27/2019: OMF,QD,HRB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.43%

BAC +1.20%

WFC +1.12%

C +1.27%

USB +0.62%

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.7% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising almost 1.0%.

(+) OneMain Holdings ( OMF ) rose 2% after the consumer lender late Wednesday said its Springleaf Finance subsidiary priced a $300 million follow-on offering of its 6.125% senior notes due March 15, 2024 at 107% of par, reflecting an annual yield to maturity of 4.456%. Springleaf expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying or repurchasing its existing debt.

(+) Qudian ( QD ) was nearly 6% higher this afternoon, overcoming a small decline soon after Thursday's opening bell. The Chinese online lender earlier priced a $300 million offering of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. The notes are convertible into American depository shares at $9.41 apiece, representing a 27.5% premium over Qudian's closing price on Wednesday.

(+) H&R Block ( HRB ) was extending its Thursday advance, rising nearly 2%, after Morgan Stanley began coverage of the tax-preparation chain with an equal weight rating and $29 price target.