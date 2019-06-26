Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TPL,PAYX,VIRT,VLY,ORIT

Financial stocks were ending narrowly mixed this afternoon, including a nearly 0.2% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing less than 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Texas Pacific Land Trust ( TPL ) was 1% higher in late-afternoon trading. An investor group owning over 25% of the property manager's outstanding stock Wednesday filed court papers seeking to elevate Eric Oliver to the Texas Pacific board of trustees. The two incumbent trustees have tried to block Oliver from joining the board despite winning a special shareholder vote on May 22 by 2-to-1 margin. The investor group also was asking the court for a preliminary injunction prohibiting the other trustees from taking any action on the company's behalf without Oliver's participation.

In other sector news:

(+) Virtu Financial ( VIRT ) was hanging on to a fractional gain after Rosenblatt began analyst coverage of the market maker with a buy rating and a $29 price target.

(-) National Bancorp ( VLY ) dropped 1% after announcing its $740 million all-stock acquisition of Oritani Financial ( ORIT ), swapping 1.6 of a share for each Oritani share.

(-) Paychex ( PAYX ) fell 3.5% after the payroll and benefits processing company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 net income, earning $0.63 per share during the three months ended May 31, excluding one-time items but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

