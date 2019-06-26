Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PAYX,VIRT,VLY,ORIT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.77%

BAC +0.54%

WFC -0.60%

C +0.84%

USB -0.06%

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, including a 0.1% loss for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Paychex ( PAYX ) fell 3.5% after the payroll and benefits processing company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 net income, earning $0.63 per share during the three months ended May 31, excluding one-time items but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Virtu Financial ( VIRT ) was hanging on to a fractional gain after Rosenblatt began analyst coverage of the market maker with a buy rating and a $29 price target.

(-) National Bancorp ( VLY ) dropped 1.5% after announcing its $740 million all-stock acquisition of Oritani Financial ( ORIT ), swapping 1.6 of a share for each Oritani share.