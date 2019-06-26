Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PAYX,VIRT,VLY,ORIT

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.77%

BAC +0.54%

WFC -0.60%

C +0.84%

USB -0.06%

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, including a 0.1% loss for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Paychex ( PAYX ) fell 3.5% after the payroll and benefits processing company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 net income, earning $0.63 per share during the three months ended May 31, excluding one-time items but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Virtu Financial ( VIRT ) was hanging on to a fractional gain after Rosenblatt began analyst coverage of the market maker with a buy rating and a $29 price target.

(-) National Bancorp ( VLY ) dropped 1.5% after announcing its $740 million all-stock acquisition of Oritani Financial ( ORIT ), swapping 1.6 of a share for each Oritani share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: PAYX , VIRT , VLY , ORIT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar