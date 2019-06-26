Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ORIT, VLY, BBVA, BCA.L, NTRS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.59%

BAC: +0.43%

WFC: +0.35%

C: +0.39%

USB: Flat

Financial stocks were mostly higher in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Oritani Financial ( ORIT ), which lost nearly 2% after Valley National Bancorp ( VLY ), the parent company for Valley National Bank, said pre-market Wednesday that it agreed to acquire Oritani Financial, the parent company of Oritani Banks, in an estimated $740 million deal, based on Valley's closing stock price on Tuesday.

(+) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( BBVA ), which was up around 0.2% after saying it filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to issue ordinary shares, American depositary shares, debt securities and convertible preferred securities.

In other sector news:

European private equity firm TDR Capital has agreed to acquire BCA Marketplace (BCA.L), a British operator of pre-owned vehicles, for about 1.91 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) and plans to offer capital for BCA to respond to technological disruption impacting the global automotive market. BCA was unchanged pre-Bell.

Northern Trust ( NTRS ) said Wednesday it has agreed to transfer its private equity blockchain technology to Broadridge Financial Solutions ( BR ). NTRS shares were down 0.14% pre-market, while BR shares were unchanged.

