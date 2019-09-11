Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FISI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FISI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.65, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FISI was $29.65, representing a -11.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.35 and a 21.07% increase over the 52 week low of $24.49.

FISI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FISI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FISI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.