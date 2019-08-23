Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FTN-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.55), with shares changing hands as low as $9.96 on the day. As of last close, FTN.PRA was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FTN.PRA shares, versus FTN:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FTN-PRA.TO
) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTN.TO
) are off about 5.4%.