Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.09, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $27.09, representing a -10.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.31 and a 22.47% increase over the 52 week low of $22.12.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.56%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FITB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an decrease of -0.62% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 4.26%.