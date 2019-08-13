Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund ( FMO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.323 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.9, the dividend yield is 14.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMO was $8.9, representing a -33.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 8.01% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMO Dividend History page.