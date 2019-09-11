Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $131.36, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIS was $131.36, representing a -7.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.35 and a 38.96% increase over the 52 week low of $94.53.

FIS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). FIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports FIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.7%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIS as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )

Global X FinTech ETF ( FINX )

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF ( FPX )

iShares Trust ( IYJ )

Eaton Vance NextShares Trust ( EVSTC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 7.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FIS at 9.41%.