Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) has taken over the #72 spot from Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Fidelity National Information Services Inc versus Gilead Sciences Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (FIS plotted in blue; GILD plotted in green): Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FIS vs. GILD:

FIS,GILD Relative Performance Chart

FIS is currently trading up about 1.2%, while GILD is up about 0.7% midday Thursday.

