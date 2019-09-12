Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( FNF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.13, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $44.13, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.40 and a 49.62% increase over the 52 week low of $29.50.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.01%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 7.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 2.54%.