Quantcast

Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Fidelity National (NYSE: FNF ) posted its quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in a profit that increased about 7% year-over-year, topping expectations and propelling FNF stock forward after Wall Street closed.

Fidelity National Earnings Source: Shutterstock

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based title insurance business, which is a Fortune 500 company, reported net income of $255 million, which tallied up to about 92 cents per share. In the year-ago period, the business posted a profit of $239 million, or 86 cents per share-this amounts to a year-over-year gain of 6.7% in this metric.

It was a positive period for Fidelity National as its earnings total surpassed the 86 cents per share that analysts were calling for. Total revenue tallied up to $2.14 billion for the organization, a 2.4% surge that also bettered the Wall Street consensus guidance of $2.08 billion.

The company added that its title adjusted pretax profit totaled $363 million, about 7.7% higher than the $337 million from the same period a year ago. Plus, Fidelity National's adjusted pretax title margin was 17.7%, better than the 17.1% from the same period a year ago.

The brand's purchase orders opened fell about 2% on a daily basis, while its purchase orders closed fell 6% on a daily basis when compared to the year-ago period.

FNF stock is up about 2% after hours off the heels of a strong quarterly performance. Shares had been up a fraction of a percentage during regular trading.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: FNF


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar