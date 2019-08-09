FibroGen (FGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.90, changing hands as high as $48.50 per share. FibroGen Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.51 per share, with $62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.78.
