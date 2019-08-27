FibroGen (FGEN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.4%

FibroGen, Inc. FGEN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $41.72-$48.45 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
FibroGen currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP
is 0.00%.
Investors interested in the Medical - Drugs industry may consider Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. GALT , which has a Zacks Rank #1.
