Fiat-Renault deal hopes lift European shares

Aug 21 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded from theprevious session's sharp falls on Wednesday, with brokerspointing to an Italian report on continuing merger talks betweenFiat Chrysler Automobiles FCHA.MI and Renault SARENA.PA aspushing car industry shares higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% at 0716GMT, with Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB rebounding from a drop inthe previous session amid a deepening Italian political crisis.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday,potentially paving the way for a new coalition government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

Capita PlcCPI.L rose 4.3% to the top of the STOXX 600index, after brokerage Goldman Sachs upgraded its shares to"buy".