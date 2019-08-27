FHLC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FHLC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FHLC ETF (Symbol: FHLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.75, changing hands as high as $43.88 per share. FHLC shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FHLC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.78 per share, with $47.179 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.87.
