FHB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.64, changing hands as high as $25.80 per share. First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FHB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.19 per share, with $30.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.51.
