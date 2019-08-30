Quantcast

FHB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Friday, shares of First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.68, changing hands as high as $25.75 per share. First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: First Hawaiian Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FHB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.19 per share, with $29.29 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.70.

