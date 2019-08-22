FGL Holdings (FG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of FGL Holdings (Symbol: FG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.95, changing hands as high as $8.02 per share. FGL Holdings shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.93 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.97.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »