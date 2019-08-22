FGL Holdings (FG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

FGL Holdings ( FG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.79, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FG was $7.79, representing a -15.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.27 and a 31.37% increase over the 52 week low of $5.93.

FG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). FG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports FG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.13%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.