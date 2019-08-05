FEX Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $59.12 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.5. A bullish investor could look at FEX's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FEX's low point in its 52 week range is $48.9076 per share, with $63.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.18. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day.

Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »