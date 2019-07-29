Quantcast

Fertilizer maker Nutrien cuts full-year outlook

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd cut its full-year profit outlook on Monday, citing lower potash volumes from floods in the U.S. midwest that delayed the spring planting season and a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The company lowered its 2019 adjusted net earnings forecast to $2.70 to $3.00 per share from $2.80 to $3.20 per share and adjusted core earnings to $4.35 billion to $4.70 billion from $4.4 billion to $4.9 billion.

