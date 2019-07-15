Quantcast

Ferrovie picked Atlantia for Alitalia rescue

By Reuters

Reuters


MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy's State Railways Ferrovie dello Stato picked motorway operator Atlantia as a partner to join a consortium of investors for the rescue of national carrier Alitalia, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

Di Maio added in message posted on Facebook that the choice of Atlantia did not mean the government would step back from its plan to revoke the group's motorway concession after the collapse of a bridge last year in Genoa, that killed 43 people.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy's State Railways Ferrovie dello Stato picked motorway operator Atlantia as a partner to join a consortium of investors for the rescue of national carrier Alitalia, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

Di Maio added in message posted on Facebook that the choice of Atlantia did not mean the government would step back from its plan to revoke the group's motorway concession after the collapse of a bridge last year in Genoa, that killed 43 people.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar