Ferrexpo names MHA MacIntyre Hudson auditor

July 3 (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo plc said on Wednesday it appointed MHA MacIntyre Hudson, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, as its auditor for the current financial year.

The appointment comes after Deloitte quit as auditor in April, alleging that Ferrexpo had delayed an investigation into the use of funds by a charity partner Ukraine. Ferrexpo has rejected the allegations.

