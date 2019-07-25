Fellazo, a SPAC targeting Asian health food, prices $50 million IPO at $10

Fellazo, a blank check company targeting the health food and supplements industry in Asia, raised $50 million by offering 5.0 million units at $10, as expected.
Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of a share at $11.50, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share upon the acquisition.
Fellazo plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FLLCU. Maxim Group LLC acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.
