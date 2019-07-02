Fed's Mester says she does not currently support rate cut

Reuters





July 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not cut rates until it has more information about whether the U.S. economy is moving to a truly weaker path, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday.

"I prefer to gather more information before considering a change in our monetary policy stance," she said in a speech prepared for delivery in London that answers some colleagues of hers who are arguing for a rate cut. Markets also widely expect the central bank's next move will be a cut in light of weaker inflation and uncertainties including a U.S.-China trade skirmish.

"It is not clear how effective this policy would be," Mester said. "Cutting rates at this juncture could reinforce negative sentiment about a deterioration in the outlook even if this is not the baseline view, and could encourage financial imbalances given the current level of interest rates, which would be counterproductive."

In the meantime, the U.S. economy "has proven itself resilient to a variety of economic shocks, headwinds, and uncertainties," and that structural forces the Fed does not control could be holding back inflation.